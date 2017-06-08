Khloe Kardashian Confesses She ‘Fake Tried’ to Get Pregnant With Lamar Odom: ‘I Kept Pretending’

Khloe Kardashian dropped a major bombshell in a clip from the season finale of ‘KUWTK’ that will absolutely shock you! The star admitted she only ‘fake tried’ to have a baby with her ex Lamar Odom!

Khloe Kardashian had an emotional reveal during a clip from the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The 32 year-old went to the gynecologist with her sister Kim Kardashian, 36, to see if she could be a surrogate for her sister’s third baby. The doctor asked if she had ever tried to get pregnant before. “Yes, I fake tried,” she told the doc. “I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest. So, I just kept pretending I was doing it,” she explained.

Khloe opened up even more in her commentary about why she stopped trying to get pregnant with her ex husband Lamar Odom, 37. “When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar,” she explained. “I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage.” You might remember Khloe and Lamar split after it was revealed the basketball star had a serious substance abuse problem.

“I knew that it wasn’t the right situation to bring a child into, and I think I’ve done a lot of covering up for him, like, even when it made me look like I was the problem,” Khloe said. She explained that she was willing to make it look like she was having a hard time getting pregnant rather than admit she didn’t want to have a baby the way things were in their marriage. “But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders because he had a lot of other deeper s— to deal with,” she said. The season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air on June 11 at 9pm on E!.

