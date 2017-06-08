The Foods Khloe Kardashian NEVER Eats — How She’s Lost A Ton Of Weight

Khloe Kardashian is healthier than ever thanks to 7 healthy meals and snacks each day, but there are certain things she won’t touch. See what could be sabotaging your weight loss goals below!

Khloe Kardashian stays strong and lean thanks to daily workouts, and a diet full of fruit, vegetables and healthy fats like almonds and fish. She eats whole, natural foods that come from the earth. And she drinks a ton of water! But there are a few things she doesn’t eat. For example, diary. She has said in the past that cutting dairy helped her lose over 10 pounds. See what her nutritionist said about why she avoids dairy and see what else she won’t touch below!

Her nutritionist Dr. Philip Goglia just told Healthista.com that for Khloe specifically avoids dairy: “While many people consider dairy to be a protein, the body will utilize it first as lactose, or milk sugar. Therefore, people who believe that they can get sufficient protein in their daily diet from eating dairy products are misinformed. Instead, dairy as a food is phlegm and mucus producing — and disruptive to digestion causing, in most people, bloating and gas… it will elevate triglyceride levels and the risk of increased sugar sensitivities. Another important consideration is that nearly all adults have an inherent inability to utilize dairy products and are, therefore, lactose intolerant. Aside from possibly elevating cholesterol, a diet rich in dairy products, such as butter and cheese, is going to create digestive difficulties. Asthmatics do not consume dairy because it is phlegm producing and will inhibit oxygen consumption/utilization.”

Now, I have yogurt almost every day and I haven’t noticed any adverse side effects, so talk to your doctor to see what nutrition plan is right for you. Something else that Khloe avoids are “diet foods” and drinks. This includes Diet Coke, my weakness! Since diet sodas contain artificial sweeteners your body can’t really recognize, it may actually make you crave sugar MORE. Similarly, “low fat” or “low sugar” candies or cookies. “These foods are either low calorie, low fat, low sugar or a combination of those things,” Dr. Goglia explains. “As manufactured foods, these items are generally more difficult to digest and can, through the reduction of calories, cause cravings for higher sugar or higher fat foods to compensate for daily energy needs. The best diet foods are one ingredient foods that have not been tampered with like rice, yams, oatmeal, sweet potatoes, chicken, fish, lean steak, vegetables, and fruits. There are no better diet foods than those.”

HollywoodLifers, would you follow Khloe Kardashian’s dairy free diet?