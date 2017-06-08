Not all cheerleaders shake pom poms! The mothers of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were totally hyped after watching their sons defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which lead to some hilarious trash-talking inside the stadium.

If you’re not rooting for the Golden State Warriors this season, steer clear of these women! Kevin Durant, 28, and Steph Curry‘s, 29, biggest fans are obviously their mothers, who majorly turned up in the stadium after Game 3 of the NBA Finals. It was the perfect time to celebrate as the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 113 – 118 in the Quicken Loans Arena on June 7. As the mothers made their way out of the venue, one lucky sports fan caught them talking smack about the losing team on camera! “That’s how you TAKE IT,” one said. “That’s what happens!” They cheered and hugged each other as many Warriors fans gathered around to join in on the happiness.

Leading up to Game 4 on June 9, Lebron James, Tristan Thompson, and the rest of the Cavs are really going to have to step up their game if they want to claim the championship. It hasn’t been an easy road for the former victors, especially with the alleged Kardashian Kurse looming over their heads. It seems EVERYONE in the sports world is convinced that Khloe Kardashian is bad luck for Tristan, including ESPN analyst Jalen Rose who slammed the reality star’s romance on television. “There are three things in life that are certain to me: Father-time, gravity, and the curse of the Kardashians. Tristan had zero points in two of the three [finals] games.”

As for Warriors superstar Steph, his primary concern is winning and making wifey Ayesha proud! She’d LOVE for him to walk away with the title on Father’s Day because it would be such a special occasion for their two kids, Ryan and Riley. “As much as she would be happy at any point that the Warriors would win the NBA Championship, even in a sweep, she thinks it would be awesome if winning landed on Father’s Day,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So cute!

MAMA DURANT AND MAMA CURRY ARE HYPE!!!! pic.twitter.com/K7RcVLYKqp — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) June 8, 2017

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will walk away with the championship?