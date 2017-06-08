Kendall Jenner: Why She’s So Happy Her Sister ‘Upgraded’ From Tyga To Travis Scott

The romance between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott is continuing to blossom and Kendall couldn’t be more proud of them! She actually thinks that Travis is a much better fit for Kylie than Tyga was and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details as to why she feels that way!

How sweet! Kendall Jenner, 21, is so proud of her sister, Kylie Jenner, 19, for finding a good man like Travis Scott, 25. One of the reasons why Travis is such a great pick for Kylie is because he gets along with Kendall so well. In fact, Kendall clicks with him a LOT more than she did with Kylie’s infamous ex, Tyga, 27. “Kendall vibes with Travis way more than she ever did with Tyga. She thinks he’s super cool and talented and has a lot of respect for him, she definitely thinks her sister upgraded,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She likes Kylie better with Travis, their relationship just seems so much more mature.”

Our insider adds that Kendall never “disliked Tyga,” but she “never really liked Kylie and Tyga together, they weren’t fun to be around.” Unfortunately, Kendall felt a little distant from her sister when she was with Tyga, which made things more strenuous. “That put some stress on their relationship because Tyga and Kylie were attached at the hip, he was like her sister’s shadow and it drove Kendall nuts,” the source says. “Now that he’s out of the picture, that stress is gone.”

Kendall and Travis are becoming pretty good BFFs! The Jenner sis posted a photo of herself in a pool with her sister’s beau on Instagram on June 8. It’s hard to tell who the guy is in the pic, but Kendall tagged his name so we know it’s him! And since Travis was JUST spotted in Florida with Kylie, there is a good chance that Kendall decided to join them.

As great as it’s going for Kylie and Travis, we’re not totally sure what the status is on Kendall’s love life. Rumor has it she’s been dating A$AP Rocky, 28, although she hasn’t made that official just yet. Well, we’re glad that at least one of the Jenner sisters met someone so perfect for her!

