Katy Perry Chains Herself To The Rhythm On ‘Witness’ & We’re A Little Bummed — Album Review

I love Katy Perry, and I wanted to love ‘Witness.’ But apart from a handful of tracks, the album sounds as generic as they come. Since when does Katy define herself by the Top 40 formula, rather than the other way around?

Katy Perry, 32, is the epitome of a mainstream popstar, and after she earned her way there, she became a touchstone for what we like to listen to in the 21st century. With Prism, she churned out enough hits to populate a radio playlist for months on end, and we happily danced along. But with Witness (June 9,) Katy delivers almost nothing new, begging the question: why does this album exist? And it’s even more disappointing that it took her nearly four years to come up with it.

Yes, there are bops. Lead single “Chained to the Rhythm” debuted as a promising taste of what could have been a tongue-in-cheek, politically aware record, while “Bon Appétit” is catchy and enjoyable enough if you don’t take the hokey food references too seriously. “Roulette” is a banger, too. But apart from those, the record is nearly forgettable — all filler, very little killer.

As for the subject matter, Katy covers love and loss and desperation per usual, but the lyrics aren’t anything to write home about. Don’t you miss the days when Katy’s lines would make us grin outright? Think, “I lost my fake ID but you lost the motel key,” or, “This goes out to all you people going bed with a ten and waking up with a two.” Yes, some of it was cheesy, and Katy’s boom/moon rhyming was laughable, but we forgave her, because the hooks were so infectious. Witness gives us lyrics like “[I’m] Marilyn Monroe in a monster truck,” but now we’re rolling our eyes because the song’s melodies fall flat, too.

Long story short: you won’t find a “Roar” or a “Dark Horse” on Witness, and it’s a bit of a letdown. Here’s the tracklist:

1. Witness

2. Hey Hey Hey

3. Roulette

4. Swish Swish (feat. Nicki Minaj)

5. Deja Vu

6. Power

7. Mind Maze

8. Miss You More

9. Chained To The Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley)

10. Tsunami

11. Bon Appetit (feat. Migos)

12. Bigger Than Me

13. Save As Draft

14. Pendulum

15. Into Me You See

