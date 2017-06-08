Katy Perry Fires Shots At Taylor Swift Again: She Tried To ‘Assassinate’ Me & It’s ‘So Messed Up’

Katy Perry is NOT letting the Taylor Swift beef go! She addressed their riff once again in a new interview, declaring that she’s ‘not a pushover’ and that Taylor is the one behind all the drama. In Katy’s own words, here’s why she’s still furious!

“No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two, and the truth,” Katy Perry, 32, reveals in an explosive, tell-all interview for the June 9 issue of NME magazine, via Refinery29. “I mean, I’m not Buddha — things irritate me,” the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer also admits of her feud with Taylor Swift, 27. “I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know?” Katy adds, “Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That’s so messed up!” Oh, man!

Obviously, the bad blood between the two is not going to die anytime soon. “[Late Late Show host] James Corden makes me and the whole world feel very safe,” Katy also tells the mag, explaining why she talked about the feud — and challenged Taylor to end it — during her “Carpool Karaoke” segment. (“Honestly, it’s really like she started it. And it’s time for her to finish it,” Katy said.) We’ll know more when the full, shade-filled interview drops tomorrow…along with Katy’s album, which is almost certain to contain a lyrical T-Swift diss or two! In the meantime, check out the cover:

Tomorrow's NME magazine: we meet Katy Perry, the world's most famous woman A post shared by NME (@nmemagazine) on Jun 8, 2017 at 12:56am PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Katy’s slam towards Taylor once again? Tell us if she’s justified in her shade — or if the two should just forget about it all!