Is Katy Perry Slamming Taylor Swift In More Songs On Her New Album? — See Shocking Lyrics

Better microwave that popcorn because this feud is far from over. Following the release of the ‘Witness,’ fans are convinced that Katy Perry has even MORE diss tracks targeted at Hollywood enemy Taylor Swift. The lyrics to ‘Pendulum’ and ‘Hey Hey Hey’ sure are feisty!

Just when we thought Katy Perry, 32, was ready to put her feud with Taylor Swift, 27, to bed, she supposedly comes out with TWO new diss tracks off Witness. Fans are buzzing about “Pendulum” and “Hey Hey Hey” because the lyrics revolve around an I’m-better-than-you message, similar to “Swish Swish.” Without really giving a definitive yes or no answer, the Saturday Night Live musical guest kinda’ sorta’ confirmed that “Swish Swish” is in fact about her ongoing battle with Taylor, which all started when she allegedly stole Katy’s backup dancers for her tour and then dropped them. Regardless, we thought Katy wanted to take the high road when she sat down for Carpool Karaoke. Maybe she’s changed her tune. Check out these lyrics to “Pendulum!”

You got me teeming, ain’t so green, ah

You earn this spark at your receipts, ah

Funny that I add attendance to your dreams

Still, you never sleep, no, you never sleep, ah

Don’t try and reinvent your wheel

‘Cause you’re too original

Baby, just stay classic

Ain’t broke, ain’t broke, don’t fix it

Your highs, your lows, just ride it

It’s a pendulum, it all comes back around

It’s a pendulum, it’s a pendulum

But wait — there’s more! The lyrics to “Hey Hey Hey” also seem to be taking a jab at Taylor! Katy even mentions her signature red lipstick!

A big beautiful brain with a pretty face, yeah

A babydoll with a briefcase, yeah

A hot little hurricane

‘Cause I’m feminine and soft, but I’m still a boss, yeah

Red lipstick but still so raw, yeah

‘Cause I can be zen and I can be the storm, yeah

Smell like a rose and I pierce like a thorn, yeah

Karate chopping the clichés and norms all in a dress

Yeah, I bounce back like a pro ’cause I’m so resilient

LOL at all your limits

Keep your penny thoughts, I’m making a mint

