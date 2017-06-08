Katy Perry Is Bringing You Along For A ‘Wild Countdown’ To ‘Witness:’ Stream The Album Event

Katy Perry’s new album ‘Witness’ will arrive in just one hour, and she’s counting down the minutes with fans. Here’s the live stream — she’s promised that it’ll be ‘wild,’ and we can’t wait!

Katy Perry, 32, has invited fans to count down like it’s New Year’s Eve, and we’re hyped. Katy is hosting a live “WILD countdown” album event on YouTube today, June 6, and you’ll want to watch starting at 11:00 PM EST/8:00 PM PST! Of course, we’re going to tune in, because who knows what sort of surprises Katy has planned? Also, we want to see what she wears. When the time is right, CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

Once the album drops at midnight, be sure to catch the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer live. Katy’s WITNESS: The Tour will kick off soon; UK and European dates have also been announced, and as an added perk, every ticket you purchase will include a copy of Witness! Yas. She’ll begin with a headlining set at Glastonbury on June 24, then head to the U.S. for her first date in Columbus, OH on Sept. 9. Check out her 2017 dates here:

9/7 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

9/9 – Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre

9/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

9/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

9/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/3 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

12/2 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/4 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

12/6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena<

12/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Will you be my #WITNESS? Count down with me at www.youtube.com/katyperry on Thursday for a once in a lifetime album reveal 👁 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

