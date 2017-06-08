Katy Perry Is Bringing You Along For A ‘Wild Countdown’ To ‘Witness:’ Stream The Album Event
Katy Perry’s new album ‘Witness’ will arrive in just one hour, and she’s counting down the minutes with fans. Here’s the live stream — she’s promised that it’ll be ‘wild,’ and we can’t wait!
Katy Perry, 32, has invited fans to count down like it’s New Year’s Eve, and we’re hyped. Katy is hosting a live “WILD countdown” album event on YouTube today, June 6, and you’ll want to watch starting at 11:00 PM EST/8:00 PM PST! Of course, we’re going to tune in, because who knows what sort of surprises Katy has planned? Also, we want to see what she wears. When the time is right, CLICK HERE TO WATCH.
Once the album drops at midnight, be sure to catch the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer live. Katy’s WITNESS: The Tour will kick off soon; UK and European dates have also been announced, and as an added perk, every ticket you purchase will include a copy of Witness! Yas. She’ll begin with a headlining set at Glastonbury on June 24, then head to the U.S. for her first date in Columbus, OH on Sept. 9. Check out her 2017 dates here:
9/7 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
9/9 – Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre
9/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
9/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
9/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
9/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/3 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
12/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
12/2 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
12/4 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
12/6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena<
12/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Will you be my #WITNESS? Count down with me at www.youtube.com/katyperry on Thursday for a once in a lifetime album reveal 👁
A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on
HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Witness? Tell us if you can’t wait!