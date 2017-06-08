Tristan Thompson: Fans Trolling Khloe Kardashian As Kurse Kills Cavs Chances In NBA Finals

After the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, fans are literally begging Khloe Kardashian to leave Tristan Thompson. Seriously, the reality star’s Instagram comment section is full of fans who believe in the curse!

How can we STILL be talking about the Kardashian Kurse? The Cleveland Cavaliers once again made it to the NBA Finals, isn’t that enough to convince people that Khloe Kardashian, 32, isn’t bad luck for beau Tristan Thompson, 26? Apparently not because her Instagram comment section is FULL of sports fans begging her to dump him before Game 4. “Tristan is in the sunken place,” one wrote. “Stop cursing Tristan,” another added, “You owe me 20 bucks if they lose!” Cavaliers fans have become so superstitious after watching their team fall short in Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors, losing by a slim margin of 113 – 118. Needless to say it’s crunch time for both teams!

Just when you thought the alleged Kardashian Kurse couldn’t get any more hype, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose blamed Tristan’s romance with the Good American designer for the Cavs not-so-great finals performance — ON TELEVISION! “I want to say what every body’s thinking,” he said on ESPN. “There are three things in life that are certain to me: Father-time, gravity, and the curse of the Kardashians. Tristan Thompson had zero points in two of the three [finals] games.” He has a point though, Tristan hasn’t been playing that well so far, but there’s always a chance for improvement.

But all this curse nonsense aside, the basketball hunk and the reality star aren’t letting what happens on the court affect what happens off the court. Meaning their romance is only heating up! In fact, Tristan’s NBA performance has actually brought them closer together over recent weeks. “Khloe has been by his side between games, loving him with encouraging words and helping him maintain his confidence as a pro baller,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan is facing the biggest challenge of his professional career and Khloe has really stepped up in supporting her man during this difficult time.”

Lebron, Kyrie Irving, the Cavs all got that curse thanks to Tristan Thompson. The Kardashian curse is REAL!!! pic.twitter.com/QeMlnYCews — DiBiase (@Dibiase_ca) June 8, 2017

