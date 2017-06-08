Tom Cruise & James Corden Hit The Seas For A Boat Tour Hilariously Themed Around Actor’s Films

Highway to the… river zone? When Tom Cruise joined James Corden during the ‘Late Late Show’s stint across the pond we had no idea they were actually going to take to the water! James and the ‘Top Gun’ star boarded a Tom-themed ‘cruise’ on his June 7 show and the resulting segment was hilarious.

Ever since he revealed there is FINALLY going to be a sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun, Tom Cruise has been the talk of the town — not that everyone wasn't already obsessed with the blockbuster movie star to begin with! That's why fans were so excited to get even more of the 54-year-old actor when he appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden in London on June 7. However, we didn't know we would actually be getting a CRUISE jam-packed with enough Tom puns to last us a lifetime.

James decided that he and Tom could make a quick buck off a boat tour that was filled with references to all of the actor’s most famous films, but Tom wasn’t too keen on the idea of “Tom’s Cruise” on the river “Thames Corden” at first. James kinda freaked him out with the poor quality craftsmanship of the boats themed areas and Tom wasn’t feeling it when he saw the Eyes Wide Shut and Top Gun rooms, not to mention the “You Can’t Handle The Truth” booth. But everything changed when they held a Risky Business contest!

While Tom was judging people sliding on the floor in their shirts and undies, James headed upstairs to his Late Late Show-themed area, but no one ever came up to see him! Well, except for some guy who was looking for the bathroom. Meanwhile, Tom was spinning around downstairs tending bar a la Cocktail. But once he found out how sad James was during the Mummy party he donned his formal fighter pilot uniform and serenaded the late night host with “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling.” Tom assured him he is the Goose to his Maverick — though they both realized Goose dies half way through the movie. Oops!

