Jalen Rose Blames Tristan Thompson For Bringing ‘Kardashian Kurse’ To NBA Finals

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is being blamed for Tristan Thompson’s struggle in the NBA finals…at least by Jalen Rose! Tristan’s team, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost Game 3 to the Golden State Warriors on June 7, putting them down 3-0 in the series, and after the game, Jalen slammed the Cavs’ forward’s relationship with Khloe as the problem. “I want to say what every body’s thinking,” Jalen Rose said on ESPN. “There are three things in life that are certain to me: Father-time, gravity, and the curse of the Kardashians. Tristan Thompson had zero points in two of the three [finals] games.”

It’s true, Tristan has not been having a good series against the Warriors, but that doesn’t give Jalen the right to blame it all on him, least of all Khloe. However, it’s not all that shocking, as Jalen has publicly commented on his belief in the Kardashian Kurse before — in October, when Khloe and Tristan’s relationship first started heating up, he predicted that the Cavs would be victims of the curse. “Being back to back championships, that will not happen this year,” he said at the time. “It’s going to have a lot more to do with the Golden State Warriors adding Kevin Durant, but it’s not going to help that the Kardashian clan is going to be at the game[s] with television cameras.”

Khloe actually hasn’t even been at any of the games in this series, and on May 24, she took to Twitter to slam haters who believe in the curse. “Only stupid people believe stupid rumors,” she wrote. “Please don’t give me that much power. Lol fool that you are.” Last year, the Cavs came back to win the NBA championship after being down 3-1 in the series against the Warriors. Obviously, a 3-0 deficit is even harder to retaliate from, but there’s still hope. The teams will face off again on June 9 in Cleveland.

