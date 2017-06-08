Harry Styles Has Added Over 50 New Tour Dates & We Want To Attend All Of Them — Full List
If you missed out on Harry Styles tickets for his tour, then today is your day, because he’s just added a bunch of new dates at huge venues. From Europe to New York City to Mexico, here’s where the ‘Carolina’ singer is headed in 2018!
Be still our hearts, because Harry Styles, 23, has added approximately one million new tour dates, ensuring that more fans will get to see him live. It’s Christmas! Starting in March 2018, Harry will play a show in Basel, Switzerland, then jet around Europe, Australia, Asia and South America before landing back in the U.S. in June. He’s headlining big arenas like Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, and we couldn’t be prouder.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16, and you can consult www.hstyles.co.uk for region-specific info. For North America, you’ll have to go through Fan Registration with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, but it’s meant to guarantee that fans (us) get the tickets — not scalpers (the bad guys.) Kacey Musgraves, Warpaint and Leon Bridges will be supporting the former One Directioner, and we can’t wait!
Check out the full list of new dates:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
3/11/2018
|
Basel, Switzerland
|
St. Jakobshalle
|
3/13/2018
|
Paris, France
|
AccorHotels Arena
|
3/14/2018
|
Amsterdam, Netherlands
|
Ziggo Dome
|
3/16/2018
|
Antwerp, Belgium
|
Sportpaleis
|
3/18/2018
|
Stockholm, Sweden
|
Ericsson Globe
|
3/19/2018
|
Copenhagen, Denmark
|
Royal Arena
|
3/21/2018
|
Oslo, Norway
|
Spektrum
|
3/24/2018
|
Oberhausen, Germany
|
König-Pilsener-Arena
|
3/25/2018
|
Hamburg, Germany
|
Barclaycard Arena
|
3/27/2018
|
Munich, Germany
|
Olympiahalle
|
3/30/2018
|
Barcelona, Spain
|
Palau Sant Jordi
|
3/31/2018
|
Madrid, Spain
|
WiZink Center
|
4/2/2018
|
Milan, Italy
|
Mediolanum Forum
|
4/4/2018
|
Bologna, Italy
|
Unipol Arena
|
4/5/2018
|
Mannheim, Germany
|
SAP Arena
|
4/7/2018
|
Birmingham, UK
|
Genting Arena
|
4/9/2018
|
Manchester, UK
|
Manchester Arena
|
4/11/2018
|
London, UK
|
The O2
|
4/12/2018
|
London, UK
|
The O2
|
4/14/2018
|
Glasgow, UK
|
The SSE Hydro
|
4/16/2018
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
3Arena
|
4/21/2018
|
Perth, Australia
|
Perth Arena
|
4/24/2018
|
Melbourne, Australia
|
Hisense Arena
|
4/27/2018
|
Sydney, Australia
|
Qudos Bank Arena
|
4/28/2018
|
Brisbane, Australia
|
Entertainment Centre
|
5/1/2018
|
Manila, The Philippines
|
MOA Arena †
|
5/3/2018
|
Singapore
|
Indoor Stadium †
|
5/5/2018
|
Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre †
|
5/7/2018
|
Bangkok, Thailand
|
IMPACT Arena †
|
5/10/2018
|
Osaka, Japan
|
Kobe World †
|
5/12/2018
|
Tokyo, Japan
|
Makuhari Messe †
|
5/23/2018
|
Buenos Aires, Argentina
|
DirecTV Arena ♢
|
5/25/2018
|
Santiago, Chile
|
Movistar Arena ♢
|
5/27/2018
|
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|
Jeunesse Arena ♢
|
5/29/2018
|
São Paulo, Brazil
|
Espaço das Américas ♢
|
6/1/2018
|
Mexico City, Mexico
|
Palacio de los Deportes ♢
|
6/5/2018
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center *
|
6/7/2018
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center *
|
6/9/2018
|
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|
BB&T Center *
|
6/11/2018
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Infinite Energy Center *
|
6/12/2018
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena *
|
6/15/2018
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center *
|
6/16/2018
|
Toronto, ON
|
Air Canada Centre *
|
6/18/2018
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden *
|
6/21/2018
|
New York, NY
|
Madison Square Garden *
|
6/24/2018
|
Washington, DC
|
Verizon Center *
|
6/26/2018
|
Detroit, MI
|
Little Caesars Arena *
|
6/27/2018
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Bankers Life Fieldhouse *
|
6/30/2018
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center *
|
7/1/2018
|
St. Paul, MN
|
Xcel Energy Center *
|
7/3/2018
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center *
|
7/6/2018
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Rogers Arena *
|
7/7/2018
|
Seattle, WA
|
Key Arena *
|
7/9/2018
|
Sacramento, CA
|
Golden 1 Center *
|
7/11/2018
|
San Jose, CA
|
SAP Center at San Jose *
|
7/13/2018
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum *
HollywoodLifers, are you going to catch Harry on tour? Tell us if he’s coming to your city!