Harry Styles Has Added Over 50 New Tour Dates & We Want To Attend All Of Them — Full List

If you missed out on Harry Styles tickets for his tour, then today is your day, because he’s just added a bunch of new dates at huge venues. From Europe to New York City to Mexico, here’s where the ‘Carolina’ singer is headed in 2018!

Be still our hearts, because Harry Styles, 23, has added approximately one million new tour dates, ensuring that more fans will get to see him live. It’s Christmas! Starting in March 2018, Harry will play a show in Basel, Switzerland, then jet around Europe, Australia, Asia and South America before landing back in the U.S. in June. He’s headlining big arenas like Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, and we couldn’t be prouder.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16, and you can consult www.hstyles.co.uk for region-specific info. For North America, you’ll have to go through Fan Registration with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, but it’s meant to guarantee that fans (us) get the tickets — not scalpers (the bad guys.) Kacey Musgraves, Warpaint and Leon Bridges will be supporting the former One Directioner, and we can’t wait!

Check out the full list of new dates:

DATE
CITY
VENUE
3/11/2018
Basel, Switzerland
St. Jakobshalle
3/13/2018
Paris, France
AccorHotels Arena
3/14/2018
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Ziggo Dome
3/16/2018
Antwerp, Belgium
Sportpaleis
3/18/2018
Stockholm, Sweden
Ericsson Globe
3/19/2018
Copenhagen, Denmark
Royal Arena
3/21/2018
Oslo, Norway
Spektrum
3/24/2018
Oberhausen, Germany
König-Pilsener-Arena
3/25/2018
Hamburg, Germany
Barclaycard Arena
3/27/2018
Munich, Germany
Olympiahalle
3/30/2018
Barcelona, Spain
Palau Sant Jordi
3/31/2018
Madrid, Spain
WiZink Center
4/2/2018
Milan, Italy
Mediolanum Forum
4/4/2018
Bologna, Italy
Unipol Arena
4/5/2018
Mannheim, Germany
SAP Arena
4/7/2018
Birmingham, UK
Genting Arena
4/9/2018
Manchester, UK
Manchester Arena
4/11/2018
London, UK
The O2
4/12/2018
London, UK
The O2
4/14/2018
Glasgow, UK
The SSE Hydro
4/16/2018
Dublin, Ireland
3Arena
4/21/2018
Perth, Australia
Perth Arena
4/24/2018
Melbourne, Australia
Hisense Arena
4/27/2018
Sydney, Australia
Qudos Bank Arena
4/28/2018
Brisbane, Australia
Entertainment Centre
5/1/2018
Manila, The Philippines
MOA Arena
5/3/2018
Singapore
Indoor Stadium
5/5/2018
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
5/7/2018
Bangkok, Thailand
IMPACT Arena
5/10/2018
Osaka, Japan
Kobe World
5/12/2018
Tokyo, Japan
Makuhari Messe
5/23/2018
Buenos Aires, Argentina
DirecTV Arena
5/25/2018
Santiago, Chile
Movistar Arena
5/27/2018
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Jeunesse Arena
5/29/2018
São Paulo, Brazil
Espaço das Américas
6/1/2018
Mexico City, Mexico
Palacio de los Deportes
6/5/2018
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center *
6/7/2018
Houston, TX
Toyota Center *
6/9/2018
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
BB&T Center *
6/11/2018
Atlanta, GA
Infinite Energy Center *
6/12/2018
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena *
6/15/2018
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center *
6/16/2018
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre *
6/18/2018
Boston, MA
TD Garden *
6/21/2018
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden *
6/24/2018
Washington, DC
Verizon Center *
6/26/2018
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena *
6/27/2018
Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse *
6/30/2018
Chicago, IL
United Center *
7/1/2018
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center *
7/3/2018
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center *
7/6/2018
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena *
7/7/2018
Seattle, WA
Key Arena *
7/9/2018
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center *
7/11/2018
San Jose, CA
SAP Center at San Jose *
7/13/2018
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum *
* – notes support from Kacey Musgraves
– notes support from Warpaint
– notes support from Leon Bridges

