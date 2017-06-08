Harry Styles Has Added Over 50 New Tour Dates & We Want To Attend All Of Them — Full List

If you missed out on Harry Styles tickets for his tour, then today is your day, because he’s just added a bunch of new dates at huge venues. From Europe to New York City to Mexico, here’s where the ‘Carolina’ singer is headed in 2018!

Be still our hearts, because Harry Styles, 23, has added approximately one million new tour dates, ensuring that more fans will get to see him live. It’s Christmas! Starting in March 2018, Harry will play a show in Basel, Switzerland, then jet around Europe, Australia, Asia and South America before landing back in the U.S. in June. He’s headlining big arenas like Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, and we couldn’t be prouder.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16, and you can consult www.hstyles.co.uk for region-specific info. For North America, you’ll have to go through Fan Registration with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, but it’s meant to guarantee that fans (us) get the tickets — not scalpers (the bad guys.) Kacey Musgraves, Warpaint and Leon Bridges will be supporting the former One Directioner, and we can’t wait!

Check out the full list of new dates:

DATE CITY VENUE 3/11/2018 Basel, Switzerland St. Jakobshalle 3/13/2018 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena 3/14/2018 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome 3/16/2018 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis 3/18/2018 Stockholm, Sweden Ericsson Globe 3/19/2018 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena 3/21/2018 Oslo, Norway Spektrum 3/24/2018 Oberhausen, Germany König-Pilsener-Arena 3/25/2018 Hamburg, Germany Barclaycard Arena 3/27/2018 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle 3/30/2018 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi 3/31/2018 Madrid, Spain WiZink Center 4/2/2018 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum 4/4/2018 Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena 4/5/2018 Mannheim, Germany SAP Arena 4/7/2018 Birmingham, UK Genting Arena 4/9/2018 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena 4/11/2018 London, UK The O2 4/12/2018 London, UK The O2 4/14/2018 Glasgow, UK The SSE Hydro 4/16/2018 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena 4/21/2018 Perth, Australia Perth Arena 4/24/2018 Melbourne, Australia Hisense Arena 4/27/2018 Sydney, Australia Qudos Bank Arena 4/28/2018 Brisbane, Australia Entertainment Centre 5/1/2018 Manila, The Philippines MOA Arena † 5/3/2018 Singapore Indoor Stadium † 5/5/2018 Hong Kong Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre † 5/7/2018 Bangkok, Thailand IMPACT Arena † 5/10/2018 Osaka, Japan Kobe World † 5/12/2018 Tokyo, Japan Makuhari Messe † 5/23/2018 Buenos Aires, Argentina DirecTV Arena ♢ 5/25/2018 Santiago, Chile Movistar Arena ♢ 5/27/2018 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Jeunesse Arena ♢ 5/29/2018 São Paulo, Brazil Espaço das Américas ♢ 6/1/2018 Mexico City, Mexico Palacio de los Deportes ♢ 6/5/2018 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center * 6/7/2018 Houston, TX Toyota Center * 6/9/2018 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center * 6/11/2018 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center * 6/12/2018 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena * 6/15/2018 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center * 6/16/2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre * 6/18/2018 Boston, MA TD Garden * 6/21/2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden * 6/24/2018 Washington, DC Verizon Center * 6/26/2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena * 6/27/2018 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse * 6/30/2018 Chicago, IL United Center * 7/1/2018 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center * 7/3/2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center * 7/6/2018 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena * 7/7/2018 Seattle, WA Key Arena * 7/9/2018 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center * 7/11/2018 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose * 7/13/2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum *

* – notes support from Kacey Musgraves

† – notes support from Warpaint

♢ – notes support from Leon Bridges

HollywoodLifers, are you going to catch Harry on tour? Tell us if he’s coming to your city!