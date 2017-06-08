Hailey Baldwin stepped out in a super sexy pink slip dress, showing off her rocking bod during a date night with new beau Cameron Dallas! See her amazing look!

Hailey Baldwin, 20, is giving us all outfit envy with her perfect-for-summer, bright pink slip dress that she wore on a date with Cameron Dallas, 22, on June 7! The two were heading to an IGM Model party in Hollywood, where Hailey was also spotted with fellow model Joan Smalls. Hailey gave off serious ’90s vibes with a matching, sheer hot pink jacket that she put over her dress and rocked a pair of strappy light pink heels. She topped of the look with big hoops earrings and pulled her blonde locks up in a high ponytail. We are absolutely loving this ensemble!

Clearly, Cameron did, too, as he ushered his rumored girl into a car and the two were seen buckling up in the front, with Cameron in drivers seat. The two were first spotted together after working on a photo shoot in March 2017 and rumors began that the two were more than just friends! They went back and forth liking each other’s Instagram posts, as young lovers do. The pair were spotted together lunching in LA just before they hit the Met Gala red carpet together in NYC in the beginning of May. A source even told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the duo were reportedly “very flirty, touchy feely” at the Met Gala afterparty.

The dating rumors came to a halt last week, however, when Hailey was spotted cozying up to Bella Thorne‘s ex Chandler Parsons, 28! The two were seen hanging by the pool at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills. Hailey was apparently chilling with the Memphis Grizzlies player in the hot tub, laying on lounge chairs and hanging out in the pool. Even though they looked pretty cute together, TMZ reports the two are just friend and see each other whenever Hailey is in LA. That’s okay though, because we’re definitely shipping Hailey and Cameron! Hameron? Camley?

