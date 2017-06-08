‘Growing Up Hip Hop ATL’ Preview: Toya & Tiny Prepare To Confront Miss Deb & Things Get Heated

Don’t mess with the mommas of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’! In this EXCLUSIVE sneak preview of tonight’s episode, Miss Deb’s Turkey Drive is about to take a nasty turn! Tiny and Toya, who is very ‘pissed,’ talk about their game plan going into their meeting with Miss Deb. And, when it comes to Reginae, Toya’s not playing by the rules!

It’s going down in the ATL! In an EXCLUSIVE clip from episode 3 [June 8] of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, it’s time for the mommas to hash out the youngin’s drama! And, after seeing the intense preview, we now know why the episode is titled, “Bow Down To Your Mother”.

In the clip, Tiny and Toya show up to Miss Deb‘s annual Turkey Drive to feed families in need. And, while it’s supposed to be a day of charity and generosity, Atlanta’s most fierce hip hop mommas are about to turn up.

“Girl I’m pissed,” Toya says to Tiny in the clip. Just so you know, Tiny only shows up to back Toya up when she confronts miss Deb. Toya asked Tiny where Brandon even came from because when she Googled him, nothing came up. And, that seems to be the underlying mystery with a lot of Brandon’s haters. He’s said that he’s worked with stars such as, Rihanna, 29, but a lot of people claim that he’s all talk.

Bow down to your mother. 👑 #GUHHATL is all-new TONIGHT at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/PNjGwEQ5PT — Growing Up Hip Hop (@GUHH_WEtv) June 8, 2017

In case you haven’t been keeping up, Reginae [Toya’s daughter], who is just 17-years-old, and Brandon [Miss Deb’s son], who is 20-something, got into a huge fight at Zonnique‘s photoshoot during ep. 2. Both Brandon and Reginae tossed low blows around — Reginae insulted Brandon’s career and Brandon insulted Reginae’s father’s career, aka Lil Wayne. That’s a big no, no.

The fight actually escalated so badly that it pulled the entire cast and their parents into it. Hence, why Toya is about to defend her baby in the above clip. This can’t end well, seeing as everyone is protective of over family in the ATL, especially Toya and Reginae.

SO, are you excited for tonight’s episode? We know we are! And, you can catch the full recap at HollywoodLife.com, as soon as the show ends at 10 PM ET. You can watch Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta LIVE on Thursdays at 9 EM ET on WE tv.

HollywoodLifers, are you team Miss Deb or team Toya?