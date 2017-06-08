George Clooney is diving head first into fatherhood! Unafraid of the good, the bad, and the smelly, the actor’s dad proudly revealed George will in fact be getting down and dirty when it comes to caring for his & Amal’s twins — and that includes diaper duty. Talk about a ‘hands-on’ dad!

When it comes to parenthood, George Clooney, 56, is taking no shortcuts. Fearlessly taking on all fatherly duties, the actor will even change his and Amal Clooney‘s, 39, twins’ diapers, according to his own father, Nick Clooney, 83. And seriously, we are LOVING how hands-on he wants to be! Amal gave birth to their first children, daughter Ella Clooney and son Alexander Clooney, on June 6, and already the new parents are apparently taking on their new roles like total pros.

“George will be an absolutely wonderful father, Amal will be — and already is — a magnificent mother,” Nick gushed to Good Morning Britain on June 8. “I’m constantly amazed by her. She is an incredible woman. George certainly married up!” Aw! And in trying to measure up to such a supermom, George will be taking on an active father role himself. When asked if his son is prepared to change the newborns’ diapers, Nick confidently replied, “[George] will be hands on entirely and he will do it with humor and with joy.” Sounds like the star is beyond ready to take on fatherhood!

While Nick hasn’t seen his new grandchildren in person yet, as they were born at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in England, he has met them via Skype, which was facilitated by Amal just two hours after she gave birth. “They’re absolutely beautiful,” Nick said of Ella and Alexander. “I’m supposed to be a reporter, therefore observant, but I really don’t know how to describe one beautiful baby from another beautiful baby – these are two beautiful babies.” With parents like George and Amal, we’re not surprised!

Nick continued, “My wife would be the one you’d have to talk to as to whose nose looks like grandpa’s nose or grandma’s nose. They are perfect.” In addition to gushing about how adorable the new additions are, Nick also expressed his gratitude to the couple’s fans. “They have sent good wishes, they have kept attentive watch on this event as it unfolded and we have been aware of that and we have really been very, very grateful, thank you.”

Just one day after the twins’ arrival, Nick told Fox 19 Now, “[Amal] was telling us last week that she is as big as a house. Of course, for her, that’s a very small house.” He added of his daughter-in-law, “She is just amazing. She was guiding the narration, this is two hours after the babies were born, and she was in charge of the conversation. She was just great.” As for his only son? “George, well, his eyes were glazed so I’m not sure that he was sober. We’ll figure that out. That was a joke!” LOL.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised George will be on diaper duty with Ella and Alexander?