Gal Gadot and Chris Pine totally caught Wonder Woman fans off guard when they strolled into a New York City screening of the movie in May. Gal shared the video she filmed as they shocked the audience with the Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. The 32 year-old actress was super pumped to “surprise everyone before they see the movie.” The clapping started and then people immediately jumped up and screamed as soon as Gal walked into the theater. “This is so much fun!” she squealed as she headed down the aisle.

The movie has really been inspiring for young girls and that’s something Gal has been super proud of. “I am super grateful that I got the opportunity to portray this character!” Gal previously told HollywoodLife.com. She explained that she looked up to her mother and grandmother. “They were both strong, smart and beautiful.” Gal explained that she thought it was about time Wonder Woman got a movie all her own. “I think that it’s so important that we also have strong female figures to look up to, and Wonder Woman is an amazing one. It’s great that after 75 or so years, she finally gets her own movie,” she told our sister site Variety.

Chris, 36 even said that he didn’t think the movie could have been made any other way. “The story of female empowerment and strength I think could only been told through a female perspective to get the nuance,” he told us at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie. “There is a real joy in the film I think that is probably born from the joy of seeing this story come to life for the first time.”

