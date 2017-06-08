Surprise! Fifth Harmony’s music video for “Down” dropped today, June 8, and it might just be their best one yet. Watch Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui show off their amazing moves and rock some of the sexiest outfits we’ve ever seen!

Turn that frown upside…oh, you know the rest! Fifth Harmony has released their first music video without Camila Cabello, and while we still miss her presence, you can’t deny that the group is on fire as ever. Watch Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui all dance their hearts out to the song of the summer above, and click through our gallery, attached, for grabs of all the can’t-miss moments!

The video’s concept is simple, but effective. The ladies drive up to a sketchy motel, which is lit romantically for the purposes of this video, and then they dance in the parking lot. Like any good bash, it ends in a pool. The video premiered on Good Morning America, and we have to say it was a nice thing to wake up to! The visual was directed by the very talented James Larese, and produced by Monica Blackburn. As we know, “Down” is the first taste of Fifth Harmony’s next album, which is due later this year. So exciting!

Fans are already loving the video. #DownMusicVideo immediately began trending on Twitter, and it reached a quarter of a million views within an hour. As one fan tweeted: “Doctor: You have 20 seconds to live…Me: #DOWNMusicVideo.” Same. “WWOOOOO IM SHOOKETH THEY LOOK SO GOOD LORD HELP ME,” another wrote, and we can’t blame her for using all caps. BRB, watching this video over and over again.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the music video for “Down?” Tell us if you love it — and which part is your favorite!