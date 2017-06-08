Farrah Abraham Sends Amber Portwood Cease & Desist Letter For Alleged ‘Harrasment’

Oh boy. Farrah Abraham told HollywoodLife.com that she didn’t want anything to do with Amber Portwood anymore, but now it seems that she’s gone a step further by sending her fellow ‘Teen Mom’ star a ‘cease and desist’ letter. She claims Amber is harassing her!

Here we go again! Farrah Abraham, 26, and Amber Portwood, 27, have a long-standing feud with each other, but it seems to have reached a head on June 8, when Farrah took it to a legal level. People allegedly obtained a legal letter from Farrah to her fellow Teen Mom star, claiming that she’s “been making false and defamatory statements about Ms. Abraham to the media.” The letter claims that Amber has been “physically harassing” Farrah, pointing out that it happened “most recently at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.” Of course, Amber famously came at Farrah during the Teen Mom OG reunion as well, about which Farrah tweeted “Byeeee criminal couple learn how to act in public.” See pics of Farrah, here.

“This behavior has persisted for quite some time now and it must stop,” Farrah’s lawyer continued in the letter. “You are hereby directed to cease and desist from any communication or interaction with Ms. Abraham, including defamatory statements made to the media. If this harassment persists, we will be left with no other option but pursue this matter further and file a civil suit for damages. Please govern yourself accordingly.” Damn son!

Farrah visited HollywoodLife.com recently, and told us EXCLUSIVELY that she “will not be including myself in discussions about what they say or to have that circle of never-ending immaturity and unprofessionalism.” Unfortunately, whether or not she engages it seems to continue, so now she’s taking more extreme action.

