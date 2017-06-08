Is Drake Shading XXXTentacion After Getting Jumped On Stage At San Diego Concert? See Posts

Drake has allegedly responded to the disturbing viral vid of rapper XXXTentacion being knocked out on stage — & he is showing NO mercy! Apparently supporting the actions of X’s attacker, Drake reportedly has ‘liked’ Insta comments slamming X. Why? Turns out they have major beef — get all the details here!

Yikes! Drake, 30, reportedly is NOT a fan of rapper XXXTentacion, 19, and, according to fans, he’s actually HAPPY the teen got ambushed on stage during his San Diego concert on June 7. After X was brutally attacked mid-performance, fans and non-fans alike went wild over social media in response to the disturbing video of the attack. Apparently, Drake has liked some of the comments slamming X! The Grammy-winner allegedly liked a comment making fun of X after his attack that read “Rockabye baby” followed by laughing emojis — along with other similar reactions.

If it seems Drake is a random artist to get caught up in this drama, think again. In fact, X and Drake actually have pretty deep beef with each other as X claims Drake stole his rap pattern from “Look At Me!” to use on his “More Life” playlist. The teen artist even posted a series of shots aimed at Drake via Twitter back in February, including a now-deleted tirade that, according to HipHopDX, read: “I’m not gonna twitter rap with ni–as for stealing my flow, I slap ni–as don’t come to Florida,” adding, “It’s funny how the industry let this pussy Ni–a sit at the top for so long, all y’all suck kill yourselves, Meh dun chat.” CLEARLY there’s some bad blood there.

“Now this pussy ni–a trying to play it save and play it innocent, but it’s cool we all know “hot line bling” was a bite of ‘chacha’,” X continued in his rant, echoing a popular sentiment about how the Grammy-winning Best Rap Song of 2016 sounded similar to D.R.A.M.’s catchy track. “I’m not the first ni–a he bit, nor will i be the last, drake a pussy ni–a money don’t buy you respect.” Wow! He ended his spree by saying Drake’s career is “almost over.” Not only that, X has also allegedly said wild things like wanting to sleep with Drake’s mom, and even claiming to be Drake’s dad.

Drake on the gram liking comments under the post of xxxtentacion getting knocked out 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hM74lg1vc0 — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) June 8, 2017

As far as retaliation, Drake’s mentioned X’s claims in an interview once when his last project came out, but — allegedly — until now he never reacted to anything X said. Looks like he may finally be getting back at X in a small way? Either way, X was knocked out COLD in the middle of his set, and fans are convinced his attacker, who has reportedly not been caught, is X’s biggest rival Rob Stone, 22. Some fans have even accused Rob of hiring “one of his boys” to attack the 19-year-old.

“The security from the venue, one of the security guards set us up,” X explained in a video he later posted to social media. “They let a couple of n–as, it wasn’t just one n—a that snuck me out; just so you ya’ll know. There were like six n—as, 10 n—as that came on stage and my team beat their f–king a–. So basically what happened was, when I was performing, he came from the side and snuffed me up; as soon as he snuffed me up, my security guard grabbed him… that was it… The venue about to get sued. They [the venue] basically tried to hide the n—a as well. The n—a that knocked me up, they was hiding him from behind the curtain.”

