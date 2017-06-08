Should You Carry A Designer Purse To A Job Interview? Expert Speaks

You only get to make one first impression and how you present yourself when you head into a job interview is so important, right down to your accessories! You may have a gorgeous new bag, but is your interview the best place to break it out? We consulted an expert to weigh in.

You landed an interview at your dream job — congrats! After the excitement and nerves die down, it’s time to pick out your most capable-looking outfit. The do’s and don’ts for putting together a perfect outfit are pretty standard, however, when it comes to accessorizing it’s definitely more of a grey area. Luckily for you, we consulted celeb stylist Anita Patrickson, the woman behind the glam looks on Julianne Hough and Olivia Culpo, to weigh in on what you should do about your bag situation.

“I personally don’t love the designer purses that display the logo, but that’s a personal thing,” she said. “I prefer something more subtle and sophisticated. With so many nice bags out there there are a lot of options available to you. I don’t think everyone needs to know how much you spent on something, especially when you’re walking into an interview. Nothing about your outfit should take away from your qualifications.”

While logomania is all the rage right now, a brand name plastered across a purse can serve as a distraction! “It’s chicer to carry something a little more subtle. I don’t think you want to go in from head-to-toe and give them any pre-conceived notions about your finances,” she added.

What you wear to an interview is so dependent on the environment you’re walking into, but to play it safe, leave any bold bags at home — that goes for bright patterns, colors, and brand names. You can definitely carry a designer bag if it’s less obvious and more classic, but be cautious of the message you’re sending — especially because you might be negotiating a salary with the very same people you’re sitting across on that first encounter.

Did you carry a designer bag to your job interview?