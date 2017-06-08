Baby bumps turned out to be the hottest accessory at the CMT Music Awards on June 7, as the wives of Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard all showed off how mamas-to-be can rock a red carpet. We’ve got the pics!

There’s going to be one heck of a talented group of youngsters growing up together in Nashville because three of country music’s tops stars are expecting babies at nearly the same time! The adorable bumps were the highlight of the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards on June 7. Thomas Rhett‘s beautiful wife Lauren Atkins is the farthest along, after finding out she was pregnant back in Dec. of 2016. She absolutely glowed in a green satin gown with a deep V neckline that looked sexy yet comfortable enough to sit through the two-and-a-half our ceremony. The pair began the process for adopting a Ugandan orphan in the summer of 2016 and stopped trying to conceive naturally. Sure enough, once they weren’t making the effort, Lauren discovered she was pregnant! They’ve got their first biological child — a girl — on the way with a due date in early August, while they welcomed 18-month-old daughter Willa into their family in mid May.

The couple is close pals with Tyler Hubbard, 30, from Florida Georgia Line and it turns out HE is about to become a dad as well! The singer announced that his wife Hayley is expecting their first child just hours before the ceremony went down. Her bump was barely visible in a sleeveless creme gown with a plunging neckline that showed off plenty of cleavage. Had Tyler not spilled the beans that his wife was pregnant, we totally wouldn’t have guessed it. It’s so cute that their child is going to be close in age to Thomas and Lauren’s baby, as they’ll have so many amazing future playdates.

Jason Aldean, 40, and his wife Brittany walked a red carpet for the first time since she announced that their baby is on the way. They dropped the news on May 8, and she’s already sporting a bump. The 28-year-old former American Idol contestant decided to go with a sexy mama to be look, crushing it in a strappy plunging black number with silver studs on it. The couple has already learned that they’re expecting a son this fall. Congrats to all of the couples on their upcoming bundles of joy!

👌@laur_akins A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, which country star do you think will be next to announce that a baby is on the way?