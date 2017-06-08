Is Chelsea Houska Leaving ‘Teen Mom 2’? Her Dad Talks Shocking Cast Shakeup

Oh no! Could Chelsea Houska be leaving ‘Teen Mom 2’ now that MTV just added Briana DeJesus to the cast? A fan asked Chelsea’s dad that very question and he revealed the truth about whether or not she’s exiting the show.

Ever since MTV announced Briana DeJesus would be joining the cast of Teen Mom 2, fans have been wondering how the other girls (Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans) feel about it and if any of them will be jumping ship. Specifically, one Twitter user wanted to know if Chelsea would be leaving the show, so she went right to Chelsea’s dad to ask that very question. Fortunately, Randy shot that rumor down quick, saying that Chelsea’s definitely sticking with the show!

When Twitter user Crystal Pierce asked Randy, “Chelsea’s leaving?!” he immediately responded by saying, “No.” (See the tweet below.) Just a plain and simple no is all we needed to hear before breathing a sigh of relief. We would hate to see Chelsea leave the show, but we could totally understand how Briana’s addition to the show may rub the other girls the wrong way. After all, Briana was a star of Teen Mom 3 — a spinoff that only lasted one season due to poor ratings. Chelsea, Kailyn, Leah and Jenelle have been the only stars of Teen Mom 2 since its inception. Bringing a new person into the mix does shake things up a bit, but perhaps it’ll be a positive change for the show.

In a press release, MTV said, “Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV this summer for another intense season, but this time with a twist. For the first time in Teen Mom history, a new mom is on the scene. Briana, whose story began on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3, will join Chelsea, Jenelle, Leah and Kailyn, sharing her story on Teen Mom 2. Since the cameras stopped rolling, Briana has juggled raising five-year-old Nova with help only from her mom and sister, while also trying to balance a career and new boyfriend, Luis. She finds herself unexpectedly pregnant with her second child and hopes for the best. But when she hears shocking news about Luis, she is forced to make one of the hardest decisions a mother can face, in order to provide the best life for her new child.”

