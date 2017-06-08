Camila Cabello got real about her breakup with Fifth Harmony! The singer admitted her hit ‘I Have Questions’ was about ‘a friendship’ that tore her apart in a shocking new video!

Camila Cabello basically confirmed that her latest hit “I Have Questions” was about her brutal breakup with Fifth Harmony. “It wasn’t a love relationship. It was like a friendship that I had,” she said cryptically about a situation that caused her so much hurt. ” It was a really low point in my life and it was really hard and that song changed my life because it was the first time I could talk about the kind of pain I was experiencing.”

The 20 year-old previously explained in a heartfelt Instagram post that she went through a really emotional process when she wrote “I Have Questions.” She essentially couldn’t write another song for six months after because she had put every part of herself into the lyrics she wrote in a hotel bathroom. Camila said that she made all kinds of music before finally returning to that song she wrote in that bathroom. “I was making music about everything BUT what I was going through it was like a secret burning on my tongue and for some reason I could not get myself to say it. Till one day I just could not run anymore. I pulled up the lyrics from the year before, and ‘I have questions’ was written,” she said.

Camila has worked super hard to put all the her past drama with Fifth Harmony behind her. She has been absolutely slaying on the music scene between “I Have Questions,” “Crying In The Club,” and her recent featured spot on Cashmere Cat‘s “Love Incredible.” We absolutely cannot wait to hear what Camila has in store for her fans when her first solo album The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving drops in September 2017.

¿Who is this about? – I can't say

