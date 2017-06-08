Single (and sober) life looks GREAT on Brad Pitt! Dressed in a rock ‘n’ roll moto jacket and black skinny jeans, the actor oozed rugged sex appeal on his way out of the El Rey concert venue in Los Angeles on June 7. Those mid-Western dad vibes are long gone!

Brad Pitt, 53, has been ALL over the radar lately when it comes to fashion. Sometimes his mid-Western dad closet throws us for a loop, but on the night of June 7, the actor looked so freakin’ sexy at the El Rey concert venue in mid-city Los Angeles. It’s no secret that Brad is a big fan of motorcycles (and even has a few of his own), so when he stepped out in an all-black outfit with a stylish moto jacket he looked like the ultimate biker badass (SEE HIS LOOK HERE). He appeared to be in high spirits after listening to a performance by Valerie June, and did you notice that he carried an energy drink on his way back to the car?

In his interview with GQ last month, Brad admitted that he could “drink a Russian under the table” following the heartbreaking Angelina Jolie split. “[For] me, personally, I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff [a marijuana-tobacco cigarette], or something. And you realize that a lot of it is, um—cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings.” These days however, the Fight Club alum is determined to turn over a new, sober leaf — starting NOW. It seems he stayed far away from alcohol at the Valerie June show and only sipped water and energy drinks throughout the night.

You’d have to be blind not to see how handsome Brad looks in these pictures, but there was a while where some fans were worried about his health. The baggy clothes plus his slimmer physique raised a few eyebrows at first. Later, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that he was simply “taking care of himself,” meaning no more cigarettes, junk food, booze, or negative vices! We can definitely see the change and we’re loving it!

