Bernice Burgos Shows Off Abs & Booty In Skintight Workout Clothes: My Ass ‘Motivates Me’

Once again, Bernice Burgos is proving why T.I. is SO into her! The gorgeous business woman took to Instagram to share a new workout video, and her body looks better than ever — especially her booty, which she says is her motivation to stay so fit!

Bernice Burgos is constantly posting workout videos on Instagram, but this might be the sexiest one yet! T.I.’s ‘other woman’ took to social media on June 7 to share a vid of herself hitting the gym, doing various exercises, like squats, that help to tone her butt. At the end of the clip, the person filming asks what her motivation is, and Bernice turns right around, jiggles her booty, and reveals that her toned backside is exactly what keeps her going in the gym. “What motivates me is my ass #hateitorloveit,” she captioned the video. Hey, there’s nothing wrong with being proud of the body you’ve achieved, ladies!

For the workout, Bernice rocked high-waisted, skintight gray leggings, that really accentuates her derriere. She paired the pants with a blue sports bra, flashing cleavage and also putting her incredible abs on display. With a body like this, it’s no wonder T.I. can’t stay away from her, right?! The two actually haven’t been seen together in quite some time, as he’s been on tour and she’s been busy with her own engagements, but HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY heard that they were together on Memorial Day Weekend, when he flew her to Los Angeles for one of his shows. Although fans cannot stop buzzing about this pair’s relationship, they’ve managed to keep a low profile when they spend time together.

Part of that is probably because T.I.’s divorce from his wife, Tiny, still isn’t finalized, and the pair do have three kids together. Plus, even though he’s really into Bernice, it does not appear that their relationship is exclusive. Check out the video of Bernice working out here:

