Bernice Burgos Hoping To Replace T.I. With Chris Brown After Feeling Like ‘He Played Her’

The web Bernice Burgos weaves just keeps getting more tangled! Now, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she wants to replace T.I. with Chris Brown because she feels like ‘he played her’ and used her to mend his broken heart over Tiny.

You can’t make this stuff up. Bernice Burgos is officially ready to trade in T.I., 36, for a younger model after feeling like he strung her along and played with her emotions while still secretly seeing Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, on the side. Who’s the new suitor? Enter Chris Brown, 28. “Bernice had no idea that T.I. was still seeing Tiny the way he is,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He totally lied to her and she’s not taking it well. She feels like he‘s playing her and it really hit a nerve. She knows she deserves to be treated better than this and she’s ready to find a new man.”

But wait, why the sudden change of heart? It was just the other day that Bernice was determined to make the “Live Your Life” rapper commit. Well, there are two logical explanations. For one, the Instagram model knows deep down that T.I. isn’t completely over Tiny yet. Or it’s because he reportedly knocked up his estranged wife and they’ll be welcoming baby number four together in a few months. Whatever the truth may be, Bernice was NOT happy on June 8 when she posted a furious rant on Instagram. “A n*gga will do anything to impress a female for some p*ssy, is that true fellas?” she wrote. “Whether it’s a celebrity of regular female, I need answers…” No Bernice, we ALL need answers!

When fans read that post, they immediately assumed that T.I. dumped her. If that’s the case it doesn’t seem like Bernice is trying to stay single for very long because she’s already set her sights on Chris. Luckily for her, the “Zero” hitmaker thinks she’s a total beauty! She’s a fan of his music, he’s a fan of her traffic-stopping booty. Sounds like a match made in heaven!

HollywoodLifers, who’s a better match for Bernice — Chris or T.I.? Tell us below!