Bar Refaeli Flaunts Cute Pregnancy Bump In Tiny Teal Bikini While Baby Mooning In Thailand

Bar Refaeli is one proud mama! Showing off her adorable baby bump, the model — who gave birth just 10 months ago — could not have looked more stunning while posing in an itty bitty swimsuit. There’s no question the star was glowing during her Thailand baby-moon!

Already into the second trimester of her second pregnancy, Bar Refaeli, 32, seems to be feeling great! But there’s one thing she’s majorly missing — her recent vacay to Thailand! Posting a cute throwback pic via Instagram on June 8, the model shared a photo of herself rocking a chic swimsuit while putting her budding baby bump on FULL display. “Can I #tb to a week ago??” Bar captioned the days-old image. In the post, the blonde beauty is throwing up peace signs as she stands along a pool’s edge — palm trees in the background and all.

“You are looking amazing…@barrefaeli,” one fan commented on the TBT pic. Another gushed, “I’ll take your pregnancy body, any day of the week #dayum.” And we have to agree — Bar looks AMAZING! Even more impressive? She gave birth to her and her husband Adi Ezra‘s, 42, first child, daughter Liv Ezra, just 10 months ago! Needless to say, fans were totally surprised when the new mom announced her second pregnancy just seven months after Liv’s arrival.

“Something’s cooking …” the Israeli supermodel captioned her announcement pic, which she posted to Instagram on March 28. The mirror selfie featured Bar wearing a black crop top exposing her bare pregnancy curves. Bar and Adi tied the knot back in September 2015 in a romantic ceremony that took place in Haifa, Israel. During her baby-moon, Bar took multiple cute pregnancy shots in bikinis, and we can’t wait to see even more pics of herself as she continues on this exciting maternity journey!

