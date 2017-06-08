Ariana Grande Returns to Tour Less Than 3 Weeks After Concert Bombing & She’s So ‘Grateful’

Ariana Grande is one brave woman. Less than three weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people outside her Manchester Arena concert, the singer is back on tour, and she has a whole new appreciation for being on the road. Check out pics from her first show back here!

Following the Manchester Bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert on May 22, the 23-year-old understandably cancelled subsequent shows on her Dangerous Woman tour. Concerts between May 25 and June 5 in Europe were postponed as Ariana went home to Florida to recover from the terrifying attack, but just 16 days after the bombing, Ari is back on the road! The “Break Free” singer took the stage in Paris on June 7, and gave fans the show they’ve been waiting for. “Merci, Paris,” she wrote on Instagram after the concert. “Grateful to be back.”

Before taking the stage, Ariana also took a moment to, once again, remember the 22 killed and 59 injured when a terrorist bombed the area outside her May 22 show. “Thinking of our angels every step of the way,” she gushed. “I love you with all my heart. Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you.” On May 26, Ariana revealed to her millions of fans that she would NOT let fear take over, despite how scary the situation in Manchester was. She announced that she’d be returning to the city for a concert to benefit the victims of the attack, and on June 4, she made good on that promise by putting on an epic show at Emirates Old Trafford.

At the benefit concert, Ariana was joined by singers like Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and many more, and thousands of people showed up to watch. She debuted a stunning rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” at the show, which she also performed in Paris three days later. During her trip back to Manchester, Ariana also sweetly visited some of her fans who were still in the hospital in the aftermath of the bombing.

