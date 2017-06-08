Chicago Cubs’ Addison Russell Accused Of Cheating By Wife: See Her Scathing Message

Melisa Russell, who is married to Chicago Cubs’ shortstop, Addison Russell, took to Instagram on June 7 to make some shocking accusations about her husband — she’s claiming he cheated on her! Check out her empowering, but clearly angry, message right here.

Did Addison Russell, 23, cheat on his gorgeous wife Melisa Russell!? That seems to be the claim she’s making in a new Instagram post on June 7. The gorgeous brunette took to social media to share a stunning photo of herself in a one piece swimsuit with her feet in th water and a huge smile on her face, but it’s the caption that really has everyone talking. “Being free to be able to make your own choices for your own happiness beats being cheated on, lied to, & disrespected any day,” she wrote. “#herestonewbeginnings #onlygetsbetterfromhere.” Addison and Melisa have been married since January 2016 and have a son, Aiden, together, while he also has a daughter, Mila, from a previous relationship.

Melisa turned off the comments on her Instagram page, but shortly after, she also tweeted a follow-up to her allegations. “My post is meant to be empowering, not degrading,” she explained. “At all. I hope it empowers and inspires other women to ‘not take s***’ from anyone, regardless of who they are. Hoping to empower other women to stand up for themselves is not a crime AND…i think it’s brave and REAL to show that life’s not perfect, and it’s ok.” Meanwhile, Addison has yet to comment on these accusations on his social media accounts.

The Chicago Cubs’ player’s last post about his wife was for her birthday on May 5, and he had nothing but amazing things to say about her. “You are 20 times more beautiful on the inside than your outward appearance,” he gushed. “Your outer beauty is something outta this park, world universe.” Melisa hasn’t posted with her husband in months, but she did attend a Cubs game in April.

