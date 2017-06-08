’13 Reasons Why’: Was Tragic Suicide By 23-Year-Old Inspired By Netflix Show?

Sadly, a 23-year-old man took his own life in a similar way as the main character in ’13 Reasons Why’, and it’s left people wondering if the controversial series inspired the unfortunate act.

There’s been a ton of uncomfortable speculation after 23-year-old Peruvian man, Franco Alonso Lazo Medrano, recently committed suicide and left behind tapes for his family and friends to listen to. A main character in the popular Netflix television series, 13 Reasons Why, also committed suicide and left behind tapes, so now people are wondering if there’s a connection. That’s the disturbing question that everyone’s been asking since the terrible story emerged. See dramatic photos from 13 Reasons Why here.

According to Peruvian news source Diario Clarin, Franco jumped from the fourth floor of this apartment building and survived, but was later declared dead after arriving at the hospital. After police did an investigation, they found a goodbye note from the troubled man along with some instructions to deliver tapes that he recorded on his computer to certain people in his life, the source continued to reveal. When police reviewed the tapes, they found that they were very similar to the 13 Reasons Why character, Hannah Baker’s, in which she blames certain people for her suicidal decision. But is that enough evidence to accuse the show of a devastating influence? We wish we had the answer.

This isn’t the first time the Netflix series has caused an uproar. The network had so many complaints about its sensitive content that it had to add warnings to episodes of the show. As with many viewers, some of the actors from the show including Brandon Flynn, 23, have admitted that it’s not easy to watch. Despite the negativity, the network continues to stand by its content and even singer and actress Selena Gomez, 24, who worked as an executive producer on the show, has defended the series and the issues it deliberately brings up. There are always two ways to look at hard to talk about topics and with both the success and backlash 13 Reasons Why has received, it’s clear that suicide is no exception.

