James Abercrombie: 5 Things To Know About Mischa Barton’s Hunky & Rich New Boyfriend

You’ve loved Mischa Barton long after ‘The O.C.’ ended and now she’s got a new man in her life! We’ve gathered everything you just have to know about her new boyfriend Australian model James Abercrombie!

You’ve been rooting for Mischa Barton, 31, after her horrifying sex tape ordeal, and now she’s got something to smile about! The troubled former O.C. star has started dating model and heir James Abercrombie. Their relationship has only just gotten off the ground, but they have reportedly been spending a ton of time together! We’ve rounded up the five things you’ve got to know about James here!

1. James and Mischa have only been dating a few weeks.

“James is currently dating well known actress Mischa Barton,’ FRM Model Management director Stephen Bucknall confirmed to The Daily Mail. “James met Mischa at a party in Los Angeles just on a month ago. They then headed off on a small trip to France. He is now back in Los Angeles and they are spending a lot of time together,” he told the news outlet. Their relationship might have only gotten started in the past couple of weeks, but James and Mischa already look super cute together.

2. He’s an Australia native.

James’ family has called Melbourne, Australia their home for years. He has been working as a model so he obviously has been all over the world for different jobs. James definitely has a love for traveling for fun too because he’s been to Aspen, Los Angeles, and the South of France just in the past several weeks, according to his management.

3. His family is SUPER wealthy.

James’ father Andrew Abercrombie was reportedly worth $574m, according to the 2017 AFR Rich List! James is the heir to quite a fortune! His father served as a treasurer for the Liberal Party and the chairman of the company FlexiGroup. They family has not one, but TWO mansions in Victoria alone as well as a $14 estate in Toorak among their incredible properties.

4. His family dealt with a scary robbery last year.

James’ family was robbed in 2016 when thieves broke into their Melbourne house! The robbers reportedly stole approximately $1 million worth of jewels from his parents’ master bedroom. Andrew and his wife Shadda had thankfully left earlier that day for a vacation in Greece so they weren’t hurt, but some items of “sentimental” value were reportedly stolen. The thieves reportedly took so much that they dragged the goods out of the house in a wheeled bin!

5. He’s a pretty private person.

James has put his Instagram on private and has kept a fairly low profile since he was revealed to be Mischa’s new beau. Before he put his social media profile on private, James reportedly shared photos of his luxury lifestyle with photos of his private jet, yacht, and Aspen vacation house. Ooh la la!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mischa’s new BF? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!