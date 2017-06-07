Christopher Wray: 5 Things To Know About Trump’s Nomination For FBI Director

Donald Trump announced early on June 7 that he will be nominating Christopher Way to replace James Comey as the Director of the FBI. Here’s everything you need to know about his nominee.

“I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI,” Donald Trump tweeted at 7:45 a.m. on June 7. “Details to follow.” This decision comes nearly one month after the president fired James Comey from the position on May 9. Comey served as FBI director from Sept. 2013, after being nominated by Barack Obama, until he was released by Trump for leading an investigation into whether or not the Trump administration colluded with Russia during the 2016 election. Here’s five facts about Wray, Trump’s pick for the position:

1. He’s a partner at an international law firm. Christopher currently serves as a litigation partner at the Washington D.C., Atlanta and New York City offices of King & Spalding. He is the chair of the King & Spalding Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group. According to the firm’s website, this group represents “companies, audit and special committees, and individuals in a variety of white-collar criminal and regulatory enforcement matters, parallel civil litigation, and internal corporate investigations.”

2. He was an Assistant Attorney General. Before taking his job at King & Spalding, Christopher served as assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division from 2003-2005. He was nominated by President George W. Bush for the position, for which he oversaw a number of major fraud investigations.

3. He went to Yale University. Christopher attended the prestigious Yale University, graduating cum laude in 1989 and receiving his law degree from the college’s law school in 1992. He also served as editor of the Yale Law Journal during his time there.

4. He started working right out of law school. Christopher began clerking for Judge J. Michael Luttig of the Fourth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals after graduating law school. He then began working in a private practice in 1993 before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia in 1997. In 2001, he went on to work for the Department of Justice as an Associate Deputy Attorney General, then a Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General, before his nomination for Assistant Attorney General.

5. He’s recognized highly as a lawyer. Christopher has been recognized as a leading litigator in publications like Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, Who’s Who, Law360 and Legal 500.

