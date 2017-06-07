Bob Stoops: 5 Things To Know About The Oklahoma Coach Who Is Retiring After 18 Years

It’s the end of an era for Oklahoma Sooners football, as head coach Bob Stoops made the shocking decision to resign his position on June 7. We’ve got five things to know about the man who helmed their program for 18 incredible years.

1. Bob was the most successful coach ever in Oklahoma’s football program.

Following in the footsteps of such iconic coaches as Barry Switzer, 79, and the late Bud Wilkinson, Bob, 56, brought the team to a school-record 18 consecutive bowl berths. The team also won 10 Big 12 titles under his leadership. He also had 14 seasons with 10 or more wins and led the Sooners to the national championship in 2000. He leaves his position with a record 190 victories as head coach, reaching 100 wins faster than any other coach in NCAA history. Incredible!

2. Bob was the longest tenured coach in NCAA football.

He spent 18 years leading the Sooners football program. He was hired on Dec. 1, 1998, one day ahead of Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, 61, who now takes over the title of longest tenured coach.

3. Bob decided to go out on top, retiring on his own terms and handing over the coaching duties to the team’s offensive coordinator.

“I felt I just didn’t want to miss the right opportunity to be able to step away and hand this baton off to Lincoln Riley and to help this all just keep going in a great direction,” he said in a news conference announcing his decision to step down. Lincoln is only 33-years-old and will now become the youngest head coach at the FBS level.

4. Bob’s father died from a heart attack while coaching a high school game.

His father Ron suffered a heart attack while coaching a high school football game in Ohio in 1986. He passed away in an ambulance en route to the hospital.

5. Bob’s mentor was NCAA coaching legend Steve Spurrier.

Before heading to Oklahoma as their head coach, he was Steve’s defensive coordinator during his incredible run coaching the Florida Gators. Bob helped bring the team a national championship with a win over Florida State in the 1997 Sugar Bowl, and the following year the Sooners picked him to lead their team.

After 18 seasons as head coach, Bob Stoops is retiring. We look back at the numbers on his amazing career.#BoomerSooner #ThanksBob pic.twitter.com/ElXfwaDTwp — Sooner News Daily (@SoonerNewsDaily) June 7, 2017

