Khloe Kardashian’s Diet: How She Dropped Lbs Eating 7 Meals A Day

Khloe Kardashian works with nutritionist Dr. Philip Goglia, who told Healthista.com, “When it comes to nutrition and weight loss, it’s 80 percent in the kitchen and twenty percent in the gym.” Yikes, better listen up, everyone! Dr. Goglia works with Khloe, as well as her sister Kim Kardashian and hunks like Ryan Gosling, Chris Hemsworth, and Channing Tatum on a very specific and couture approach. “We work with each client to determine their metabolic body type. Each requires a unique meal breakdown based on how that person’s body breaks down proteins, fats and carbs.”

Khloe’s plan includes seven meals per day, although I think they are a combination of meals and snacks. She starts the day with “one scoop of whey protein powder with one tablespoon almond butter and a fruit of choice blended with ice and water and made into a shake.” Khloe works with Protein World and likes their Slender Blend shake. Meal two is a piece of fruit of Khloe’s choice. Meal three is lunch: “4oz chicken breast with vegetables and salad that is high in iron (something like beetroot and spinach).” Then later, she has snack/meal of “Vegetables! So maybe one cup of celery or one cup of tomatoes with 12 almonds.” Her fifth meal is “More vegetables — for this meal, she’ll have either one cup of celery or tomatoes with one egg.”

For dinner, a typical day “will be fatty fish – either salmon, sea bass, black cod or artic char. This will be served with 8oz of vegetables and salad.” After dinner, she can have another piece of fruit. She is strict on this diet but does allow herself one cheat meal per week — whether that is a decadent dessert, pizza or pasta. Dr. Goglia says: “She has a pattern where she will do seven days on and then have one meal off. Her choice of cheat would vary a great deal — maybe she’ll have a slice of cake as dessert or a pizza or pasta dinner, basically whatever she has a craving.”

WATER is also something so, so important to any healthy lifestyle. The Dr. recommends up 1/2 oz to 1 oz of water daily for each pound of body weight. “Always try to properly hydrate your body, regardless of her food choice or the day Khloe always makes sure to keep her water intake up,” Dr. Goglia says. Things she avoids: dairy, soy, diet soda, dried fruit, and juice, which has tons of sugar. Be aware of how much you are eating, since not eating enough will cause the opposite of weight loss: “By restricting and drastically reducing your calories you’re actually hurting your chances in the long run of losing and keeping the weight off.”

