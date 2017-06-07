Tyler Hubbard: Florida Georgia Line Star Expecting 1st Child With Wife — It’s ‘All About God’s Timing’

Tyler Hubbard & his wife Hayley are officially going to be parents — and they could not be more thrilled! After ‘looking forward’ to having kids for a while, the Florida Georgia Line singer revealed they’re ‘really excited’ about welcoming a new addition, and they’re 100 percent ready for the ‘fun’ challenge!

Congrats to Tyler Hubbard, 30, and Hayley Hubbard, 30! After announcing they’re expecting their first child, the singer and his wife dished in a new interview that they cannot wait for their son or daughter’s December arrival. “There’s a lot of excitement — it’s something we’ve looked forward to for a while,” Tyler told People magazine after revealing Hayley’s pregnancy on June 7. “There’s a lot that we’re going to get to learn… Hayley and I both really love learning and growing as people. For us, it’s the next phase and the next stage of life that God can really teach us a lot and show us patience … and selflessness.”

Hayley is currently still in her first trimester, and so far, she hasn’t been feeling super hot. “Tons of morning sickness. Just nausea all day, but that’s to be expected,” the soon-to-be mama explained. Even still, when Hayley found out she had a bun in the oven, she could barely contain her excitement. “We’d just gotten back from California and I wasn’t sleeping … I woke up one night and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I’m pregnant,’ ” she told the mag. The next morning, the Vogue Trip founder took a pregnancy test and found out her suspicions were spot-on!

“I was so excited. I honestly didn’t have time to think of how to surprise Tyler, so I just jumped back into bed and showed him the pregnancy stick,” Hayley revealed. And while the couple have had babies on the brain for a while now, the two couldn’t be happier with “God’s timing” on this one. “We haven’t put a whole lot of pressure on ourselves to just try to have a baby or not try to have a baby,” Tyler said. “We’ve just been going with it and seeing what happens, and it’s been fun to live in that moment for a little while of, ‘If it happens, great. If it doesn’t, great as well.’ That’s where we’ve been, and it’s been fun to trust God and know that his timing is perfect. It really is so perfect.”

In fact, Tyler just kicked off the Florida Georgia Lina: Smooth Tour with Nelly, Chris Lane, and the Backstreet Boys, but by the time the baby’s due, they’ll be on a break. “The due date is the end of December — we’re going to be off the road [and] be able to be home for the first few months. It’s just crazy how it all worked out so perfectly.” the expectant dad gushed. Congrats again, Tyler and Hayley!

