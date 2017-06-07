Tyga Furious Over Rumors Kylie Jenner’s Married To Travis Scott: She’s So ‘Immature’

Ugh, the struggle. Kylie Jenner can’t even enjoy the honeymoon phase of her alleged marriage because Tyga’s apparently pouting. T-Raww is reportedly ‘upset’ that his ex allegedly tied the knot with Travis Scott. And we thought this kind of drama only happened in the movies. Get the scoop!

Tyga, 27, is not a happy camper, according to Life & Style, which claims that he’s not taking Kylie Jenner, 19, and Travis Scott‘s relationship very well. “Tyga will be upset,” a source told the mag of the moment he finds out about his ex’s alleged wedding. The mag earlier claimed that Kylie and Travis, 25, recently tied the knot in a secret ceremony. Get those details, right here.

While, T-Raww may be upset over his ex’s new romance, “he won’t necessarily be surprised.” What? In case you forgot, T, Kylie’s just 19-years-old! Proving our point, “he felt Kylie was immature,” throughout their relationship, the source said. “The two of them together were just nothing but fighting and drama all of the time.” And, that’s basically what Kim Kardashian, 36, admitted when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live on May 28.

As for Kylie’s thoughts on Tyga’s alleged feelings? — She’s seeing things clearer these days. “Now that she’s taken herself out of the situation [aka her Tyga romance], she feels stupid and naive for allowing him to walk all over her,” the source told the mag. “She was always making excuses for him.” Those claims just add on to the rumors that Kylie reportedly foot the bill for most of Tyga’s expenses when they were together.

If you avoided the internet and the newsstands today [June 7], then you missed the latest Kardashian/Jenner bombshell — Kylie’s “wedding.” The makeup mogul and her new rapper boyfriend reportedly married in a secret ceremony with just a few friends present. And, if that wasn’t crazy enough, she allegedly did not invite the majority of her famous family. Like we said, you can get the tea, above.

A rep for Kylie Jenner has EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that the marriage report is false.

