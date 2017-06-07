Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why Tyga’s Ego Won’t Let Him Accept She’s Moved On

Even though a new report claims Kylie Jenner’s secretly married to her boyfriend, Travis Scott, Tyga ‘can’t seem to comprehend that Kylie’s over him.’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned the rapper has such a huge ego and it’s blinding him from what’s real.

“Tyga’s ego is so huge, he still can’t seem to comprehend that Kylie [Jenner]’s over him. He used to brag that he could get away with anything and she’d never get over him, but clearly that’s not true. Instead of facing the facts, Tyga’s being super childish and trash talking Travis [Scott]. He makes fun of his style and calls him soft, but he’s obviously jealous that Kylie’s moved on — he can’t let go,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Oh boy. Tyga needs a reality check. Especially because a new report claims Kylie and Travis are secretly married. Kylie’s rep EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that the marriage report from Life & Style magazine is false, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be getting married sometime in the near future. Kylie has clearly moved on from Tyga, so the quicker he realized that, the happier he’ll be in the long run.

Unfortunately, Tyga’s blaming Travis Scott for his breakup with Kylie. “He’s rewriting history and obsessing over Kylie cheating on him with Travis, 25. He’s convinced there was an overlap and that Travis stole his girl,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “At the same time he’s trying texting Kylie begging her to see him again. He still thinks he can get her back, he won’t accept that she’s moved on.” There’s that ego again…

