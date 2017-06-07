How I Traveled For 10 Days Without Using Hot Tools & You Can Too

Could you imagine going on a 10-day European vacation without using a single hot tool? I couldn’t either, but I actually did, & it was life-changing. You can try it out on your next trip, too!

I recently went on a 9-day European adventure with Contiki, a global travel tour company for 18-35 year olds, where I went to 3 countries and 10 cities, without using one single hot tool on my hair. I never thought it would be possible to travel around to so many different countries and cities with different temperatures and not use hair tools, but it’s possible and life-changing, and you have to try it.

When getting ready for a Euro trip, especially when you’re going to a ton of different places, you want to make sure that you pack everything you need so that you always look cute and you want to make sure you look good for all of your Insta pics, of course. This wasn’t your typical trip though, as we were moving around so much and staying in different hotels every night. I had my outfits picked out and ready to go, my toiletry bag packed to the brim with all my fave products, but I left behind all of my hot tools, on purpose, but with uneasiness. I didn’t want to risk bringing my favorite hot tools — hair straightener, blow dryer, curler, and have them break in my adapter.

Leaving my hot tools behind was absolutely life-changing for so many reasons and you must try it on your next trip, whether it’s in Europe or not. First, if you’re a beauty junkie like myself, it forces you to go to the pharmacies and try out cool foreign hair products, and second, you feel so fresh and relieved. Not worrying about my hair and worrying if it looked perfect or not was the best decision and it was one less thing to worry about and lug around. Plus, it felt like you were living off the land, and when I got home, my hair felt healthy and fresh.

Although it may sound hard to leave behind what to many of us are the essentials, trust me when I say, it’s worth it. Try out different products like an anti-frizz serum or an oil, a leave-in conditioner, or a dry shampoo, or no products at all, and thank me later.

What would you guys do? Will you leave your hot tools at home for your next trip?