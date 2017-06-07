Tiny Says Being Betrayed Was A Blessing In Disguise — Message To T.I.?

The T.I. and Tiny saga continues. The singer seemingly sent her ex a bold message on June 6! Tiny revealed that deception actually helped her through tough times. And, she made it seem like the worst was yet to come for someone in her life … So, T.I., is there bad karma headed your way?

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, isn’t worried about a thing! The singer took to Instagram [below] on June 7 to reveal that “it was the betrayal that blessed me.” Tiny’s daring post was also captioned with a telling statement that read, “No worries…God always show up & show out!! Blessing in disguise”. Did she just send her ex, T.I., 36 a message? Was she alluding to the rapper’s “betrayal”? — Those are some of the questions fans had in the comments of her post.

Like we said, the T.I. and Tiny saga continues. The pair have been back and forth since Tiny filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, and they just can’t quit one another. Although T.I’s been smitten with his rebound chick, Bernice Burgos, “he just can’t seem to get Tiny off his mind,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

And, to make matters more complicated for T.I., we learned that Bernice is “worried and confused” about his mixed feelings. “T.I. just can’t quit Tiny” our source said. “Whether it’s to get her attention or keep her in check, T.I. has a compulsion. He’s always creeping on her social!” Well, that could explain why the rapper won’t settle down with Bernice just yet.

No worries…God always show up & show out!! Blessing in disguise 🙏🏽👑🙌🏽 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

Adding to the saga, there’s a wild rumor that Tiny is reportedly pregnant with she and T.I.’s fourth child! We can’t make this stuff up. And, there’s even an alleged photo of her supposed baby bump, as reported by Media Take Out.

While there are claims that Tiny’s with child, we actually learned that she and T.I. haven’t hooked up in some time. Not to mention, they’ve been extremely careful when it comes to their sex life. Our insider even said that the exes haven’t discussed having another child, and that the timing would be terrible. So, we’re calling bs on the rumors.

But, one thing that did throw us for a loop was Tiny’s latest admission. In a recent interview, Tiny revealed that she and T.I. are on talking terms again and that he always finds his way back! “We are back talking now and that was really mistake, I don’t know how that started happening,” she said on Jules UnCut on June 6. “He always does that, he finds a way to get in a call and then we start talking again.” Wow. Tiny also added, “Some weeks we are on, some weeks we are off… We are up and down, some roller coaster here.” So, who knows what can happen at this point!

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Tiny will get back together?