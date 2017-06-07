Say it with us: aww! Selena Gomez was spotted cuddling with The Weeknd in an adorable new video from her Instagram Story on June 6, thereby earning the title of Couple of the Year. Doesn’t it make you want to go and hug somebody?

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, are tighter than ever — literally! She held on to him with all of her strength in a cute video that she shared on her Instagram Story on June 6, taken around his Barclays Center concert in Brooklyn, NY. It’s a far cry from the days when Sel and Abel would try to hide their PDA, to say the least. Watch the new clip of her clutching him and his silky green jacket above and try not to shed a tear at the sweetness of it all!

This hug was just one of the many touching moments that Sel and her BF shared last night. From a romantic dinner date at the uber-expensive Rao’s restaurant in East Harlem, to rocking out at Abel’s headlining show at Barclays, the two were inseparable for almost 24 hours! Selena also embarked on a whirlwind day of press, during which she waxed poetic about how she loves spending time with Abel and supporting him at his shows. “It’s been a good time. I love being supportive and being there and having somebody’s back,” Sel shared. “I haven’t had that feeling in a while.” Talk about couple goals!

The Weeknd is performing at Barclays today, June 7, and we won’t be surprised to see Selena front and center once again. We’ll be watching for it!

date night A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

