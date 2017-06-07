The Weeknd Can’t Help Gushing Over Selena Gomez & Her Gorgeous ‘Glow’

Aw! After a romantic date night that involved feeding each other on June 6, The Weeknd took to Instagram to gush over his beautiful girlfriend, Selena Gomez. See the gorgeous photo and his message here!

We already knew Selena Gomez looked amazing during her romantic date night with The Weeknd in NYC on June 6, but the following day, he made sure that anyone who hadn’t seen her and her dress now knows how gorgeous she looked. The “Starboy” singer took to Instagram on June 7 to share a picture of his leading lady during their date and captioned it with the word “Glow.”

As we previously told you, Selena, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, grabbed a bite to eat at Carbone in New York City and the couple seemed to have a blast together. “Selena and The Weeknd came in late and looked like a happy couple in love as they shared a bunch of food,” a Carbone insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “They sat very close together. He held her hand under the table and she would give him kisses on his cheek throughout dinner. They were really sweet to each other and he even fed her tiny bites of pasta which was totally romantic.”

Selena accidentally suffered a wardrobe malfunction, when her thong peeked through her dress, but she still looked amazing! And clearly, The Weeknd felt the same way. After all, why else would he gush over her on Instagram just hours after their date? We love it!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU a fan of Selena Gomez dating The Weeknd? Tell us how you feel below.