The Weeknd ‘Romantically’ Fed Selena Gomez During Adorable Date Night

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd shared a dreamy date night in New York City after his show, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Their super sweet PDA over dinner will totally have you swooning!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd grabbed a bite together at Carbone in New York City and the couple reportedly had a blast together. “Selena, 24, and Weeknd came in late and looked like a happy couple in love as they shared a bunch of food,” a Carbone insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. The Weeknd, 27, must have been absolutely starving after his concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on June 6. Sel was a super supportive girlfriend and cheered him on at the show.

“They sat very close together,” the source continued. “He held her hand under the table and she would give him kisses on his cheek throughout dinner. They were really sweet to each other and he even fed her tiny bites of pasta which was totally romantic.” These two always have made the most of their time together and it’s totally adorable that they alway share so much affection with each other.

Selena proved she wasn’t afraid to scarf down some delicious cheesecake before The Weeknd’s show, but she definitely worked up an appetite dancing too! “They had a ton of food brought to the table, the dover piccata, lobster ravioli, scampi, veal marsala and more and they shared it all,” the insider said. “They laughed through dinner and looked amazing, they are a sexy couple.” We wouldn’t be surprised if Sel showed up at Abel’s second show at the Barclays Center tonight, June 7! She’s already popped up at his shows in Toronto and Chicago besides hanging with him for parts of his tour through Europe and South America.

