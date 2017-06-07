Tamar Braxton Offers To Sing At T.I. & Tiny’s Vow Renewal Ceremony In Apology After Nasty Feud
In light of Tiny’s heartbreaking split from T.I., a longterm enemy extended an olive branch via social media on June 7. Tamar Braxton offered to sing at the divorcing couple’s vow renewal ceremony — and is also willing to pay for it just to keep them together.
It’s time for Tamar Braxton, 40, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, to drop their weapons. Divorce is something Tamar wouldn’t wish upon on her worst enemy, especially if it’s someone she’s known since high school. In the process of splitting from T.I. after seven years of marriage, the Xscape singer may have just rekindled an old friendship with one of her biggest Hollywood enemies. “Although I don’t feel like social media is the best place to work out personal issues, sometimes it can be the most effective way to get your love ones attention,” wrote Tamar in an emotional Instagram apology on June 7. “I love you guys and Tiny, you…since I was 19 years old. I would have never dreamed that NONE of us would be in this position.” Read her full message below.
For the past year, life has been an unpredictable rollercoaster ride for the female singers who have both struggled with heartache. Tiny of course is dealing with her divorce, but did you know Tamar suffered a secret miscarriage? “You know, I didn’t tell nobody because it was very, very new,” she confessed on an episode of Braxton Family Values. “Well, maybe, like, a week before I went to Atlanta, I found out that I was pregnant.” Sister Toni immediately lit up and congratulated Tamar — but her emotions were heavily misplaced. “No, I WAS.” The “If I Don’t Have You” singer has also been dealing with some family drama involving her estranged father, Michael, and his new wife.
As for Tiny, she probably has bigger fish to fry these days than holding onto old battles with Tamar. As if dealing with side piece Bernice Burgos wasn’t draining enough, now she’s expecting baby number 4 with the “Live Your Life” rapper, according to MediaTakeOut. Maybe Tamar won’t need to pay for that vow renewal ceremony after all. This alleged pregnancy could be what brings Tiny and T.I. back together again!
Ya know I've been thinking 🤔although I don't feel like social media is the best place to work out personal issues…sometimes it can be the most effective way to get your love ones attention. I love you guys and Tiny, you…since I was 19 years old. I would have never dreamed that NONE of us would be in this position. Against public perceptions we know it's NOT because of that show or lies that paperback Toya has said or anyone else who has had something to say about the disagreement you and I have had… because it's simply OUR personal disagreement. I love you and all my God babies (all the kids) with all of my heart and you know this. I also love your husband @troubleman31 because he is my family also. How about we ALL sit down and talk and declare our new Love and mutual respect for each other and I'll pay for and sing at your new vowel renewal ceremony. Life is too short and I'm ok with ignoring single, miserable hateful friends who WANT to see you and I at odds and instigating feuds with you and your husband. How about we all come together let it all go and bring you two who were the closest to me and two people who share so much love TOGETHER lean on each other to bring things back together again. 🤷🏼♀️who said it will be easy but Love and forgiveness is easier than being mad and full of hate. So with that all being said @majorgirl I'm sorry for my part in the hurt and want to have my best friend AND her family Including all of our kids and TIP all back together again❤️
