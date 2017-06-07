T.I. & Tiny: He Can’t Stand The Thought Of Her Moving On & Dating Other Men

It sounds like T.I. just can’t accept that his relationship with Tiny is a two way street. An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, the rapper just can’t handle his ex dating other men. But is he willing to change his ways to get her back?

T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, are trying to keep things civil in their broken relationship for the sake of their kids, Clifford and Major, but it sounds like T.I. wants more than something civil. He doesn’t necessarily want to get back together with Tiny, but he is trying to keep in touch with her more than he probably should. “Tiny and T.I. talk whenever he calls to speak with the boys,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tip usually tries to engage Tiny in conversation, but she keeps it pretty short most of the time. She really wants to get on with her life and doesn’t want to get dragged back into Tip’s drama — she’s over that and keen to build a future on her own.”

That's so great for Tiny! We hate to see her so depressed and anxious over the T.I. business. Unfortunately though, he doesn't like to see her moving on. Our source says that the more Tiny focuses on herself, "the crazier it drives Tip. He likes to know he can get back with Tiny anytime, that he can click his fingers and she'll come running." T.I. also doesn't want Tiny to meet anyone else who can give her what he couldn't.

“Tip can’t stand the thought of Tiny moving on, and making a life without him, and if he even thinks about her with another man it drives him insane,” the source shares with us. But, of course, T.I. thinks he can do whatever he wants and his ex should only be thinking about him. “It’s fine for him to sleep with other people, but as far as he’s concerned, that’s a real no-no for Tiny.” Duh!

Tiny admitted on Jules UnCut on June 6 that she and her estranged husband are talking again, but it’s a “mistake.” She’s trying to get her life back, but she has no clue how all of this is going to go. “Some weeks are on, some weeks are off,” she said. “We have been off this week. Today is my first time talking to him guys, you know. We are up and down, some roller coaster here.”

