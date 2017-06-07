T.I. Slams Haters Who ‘Judge’ Him Amidst Tiny Split & Bernice Burgos Romance — See Message

Haters are not welcome here! T.I. went OFF on those who are allegedly judging him for his relationship with Bernie Burgos and his split from Tamke

T.I., 36, doesn’t have any time for the haters these days. The rapper used Instagram to shut them down, posting a Kermit the Frog meme that reads: “I didn’t know you had the authority to judge me. Is Jesus hiring?” But, that wasn’t all. T.I. also added a lengthy caption to the image with a bible quote followed by his own words. “Gods word……Pick it UP!!!!! If he’s wit me who’s against me!!! I rebuke thee -My Grandmama Willie Bell voice,” the caption reads. You tell ’em, T.I.!

T.I. is obviously fighting back against those who are putting him down for his current romantic drama. His split from wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris is not a secret to anyone, and even less of a secret is his newfound relationship with model Bernice Burgos. As HollywoodLife.com has previously reported, Tiny and T.I.’s estranged marriage is an on again/off again rollercoaster — especially now that Bernice is in the picture. There are also reports that Tiny might be expecting another child by T.I., and if that turns out to be true it will definitely put a wrench in their plans to divorce. Yikes!

No matter what happens with T.I./Tiny/Bernice, the Atlanta-based rapper is right: no one should be judging him. Not only is he a grown man but he is also a human, and it’s human nature to make mistakes. Let T.I. do T.I.! And lets hope that whatever the end result of this love triangle is leaves everyone happy in the end. Happiness is way more important than pettiness!

