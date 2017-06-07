Selena Gomez’s Date Night Wardrobe Malfunction — Sheer Dress Shows Off Thong

Look at those buns, hun! Selena Gomez suffered a seriously sexy wardrobe malfunction on date night with The Weeknd. The sheer black dress she wore out on the town in NYC not only flaunted her nipples, but also exposed her racy thong underneath!

Talk about a beautiful view! After enjoying a romantic date night out in New York City on June 6, The Weeknd, 27, held girlfriend Selena Gomez‘s, 24, hand and sweetly escorted her back to their car. Photographers snapping away on the street caught not one, but TWO separate wardrobe malfunctions thanks to the sexy sheer black dress she wore with a diamond shoulder strap and strappy heels to match. From the front, the “It Ain’t Me” singer’s nipples peeked through. From the back, the flash from the cameras exposed Selena’s skimpy black thong. Needless to say this particular body-hugging dress flaunted every single curve and highlighted her phenomenal physique from head to toe!

If you’re one of the many people looking to the pop star for gym inspiration, this new revelation might change your mind and workout regime. Instead of hitting the gym, why not check out the local bakery instead? Selena ate an ENTIRE cheesecake before cheering on The Weeknd in concert — yet somehow still manages to pull off a skin tight dress and look like a million bucks! Taking to Snapchat, a friend of hers documented the much-too-real moment of Selena chowing down on dessert in the back of a car. It seems counting calories was the last thing on her mind as she shamelessly shoved a fork-full of cake into her mouth without feeling guilty about it! She’s officially our spirit animal.

The good times kept on coming for the brunette beauty once her boyfriend’s concert started. As always, Selena showed her support from the crowd by dancing to “I Feel It Coming” and grinning from ear to ear. Dressed in a red T-shirt and a latex black minidress, she busted a move with one of her friends in the VIP section and couldn’t have looked any happier to be there watching her man rule the stage. So sweet!

