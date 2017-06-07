Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Why She Feels Like He’s Her Person

She’s found her lobster! Selena Gomez is so happy and secure in her relationship with The Weeknd that he’s given her the most confidence she’s ever had. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on what he’s done to make Sel realize he’s her one and only.

No celeb deserves to love and be loved more than Selena Gomez. After her rough years dating Justin Bieber, 23, she’s found true love and deep happiness with The Weeknd, 27 — real name Abel Tesfaye. “Selena feels like she’s found her person, her relationship with Abel has opened her heart and helped her heal in ways she didn’t even think were possible. She is so grateful to him, he’s shown her what real love is,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s never had this kind of confidence in herself or her body and this new relationship is a big part of it. He always tells her how beautiful she is and how hot her body is, she’s never felt sexier and it’s all thanks to Abel. He makes her feel safe and secure in every way,” our insider continues. The 24-year-old’s body confidence was on full display when the singer headed out to a romantic late dinner with her man following his June 6 concert at New York’s Barclay’s Center. She wore a super sexy sheer black dress with only a little black thong underneath! She definitely wanted to look her best for Abel, and he appreciated it so much that he posted a picture of her wearing the daring gown on his Instagram with the caption “Glow.” Swoon!

“Right now with him on the road they don’t have much of a chance to experience normal stuff, like she would love to cook for him more but they’re always in hotels so it’s not really an option. They’re making the most of it though, sleeping in late and ordering breakfast in bed from room service. Most of the time when they’re together they’d rather be alone in bed, they’re in the honeymoon stage for sure,” our source adds.

Abel’s world tour doesn’t end until early August, so home cooked meals aren’t in store for a couple of months. Until then, Selena has proven she’s more than happy to rack up frequent flyer miles to travel wherever her man is playing. She’s already flown to Amsterdam and all the way down to Buenos Aires, Argentina to see her honey, and no doubt she’s going to be getting out her passport for a few more trips this summer.

