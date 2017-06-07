You can close your browser after watching this, because Selena Gomez dancing her heart out and mouthing the words to The Weeknd’s hit ‘I Feel It Coming’ as he performs it live is the cutest video you’ll see all day!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, continue to be couple goals! Sel got down during his concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on June 6, showing off her dance moves and mouthing along to “I Feel It Coming.” We’re so thrilled to see Selena having the time of her life while she supports her BF! She looked casual cool in a black latex mini dress and red t-shirt, which also turned out to be the perfect outfit to dance in. Watch the video, via her pal Hung Vanngo‘s Instagram Story, above!

Sel was hanging with a few friends — Hung, who’s a makeup artist, and photographer Petra Collins — but she also posted a snap of herself backstage (below.) Hopefully she was able to share a few private moments with Abel before he went onstage! “To me, I love being supportive. I love just being there and just kind of having somebody’s back. It feels good, I haven’t had that feeling in a while,” she revealed to SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up in an interview about attending The Weeknd’s shows. She also mentioned that she loves dressing down and “dancing all night” when she has the chance!

Oh, and by the way, the Weeknd is performing at Barclays tonight again, and you can still grab tickets. Who knows? You might just run into Selena Gomez in the audience!

🙏🏼 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s sweet that Sel supported The Weeknd at his show last night? Tell us if you love this vid!