Was Selena Gomez Disney Channel’s Real ‘Hannah Montana’? Fan Theory Has Everyone Talking

Move over, Miley Cyrus! The Disney Channel has been no stranger to insane theories and the latest one will knock your socks off. According to one fan, Selena Gomez, 24 , may have been the real character of Hannah Montana all along! How? Well, Selena gained stardom in 2007 when she first appeared in the role of Alex Russo on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, a show about three wizard siblings. However, before this role, she made appearances on Miley’s series, Hannah Montana in which she played Hannah’s nemesis, Mikayla Skeech. Later in 2009, Disney aired a crossover episode of the series called The Suite Life on Deck and Hannah Montana which featured characters from various shows including Selena’s Wizards, and this is the episode that has sparked theories. Check out the most sizzling pics of Selena here!

Tumblr user wayfaringandwhatnot recently posted an opinion about the crossover episode on the Tumblr website and it has everyone talking. In the post, the user says that Selena’s character of Alex may have used magic to create an alter ego that was a pop star so she wouldn’t be recognized. Since the character of Miley Stewart disguised herself as Hannah just from putting on a blonde wig, this is definitely feasible. The user also supports this theory by pointing out that although the characters of Hannah and Alex don’t cross paths during the episode they’re still on the same cruise ship at the same time. Therefore, they can’t exist simultaneously unless there was indeed magic there. And if Hannah saw Alex, wouldn’t she have recognized her as Mikayla instead? Our minds are blown!

Selena’s been keeping in touch with Disney Channel co-stars and has expressed her hope for a Wizards reunion. Her success with the network has led to many opportunities but she doesn’t seem to be forgetting where she came from. If we do see her on the channel again soon, we can’t wait to see what future theories may be on the horizon!

