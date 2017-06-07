Selena Gomez Flashes Nipples Through Thin Dress On Sexy Date Night With The Weeknd

The Weeknd is ONE lucky dude! After his concert in NYC on June 6, the singer stepped out for a dinner date with his girlfriend, Selena Gomez…and she looked SERIOUSLY sexy in a sheer black dress!

Selena Gomez, 24, supported her boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27, at his Barclays Center concert on June 6, and afterward, she dressed up in a super hot look for a late dinner. The sexy singer went braless in a black dress , putting her nipples on full display through the super thin fabric. The racy ensemble featured a leg slit and one embellished sleeve, and Sel paired the look with open-toed heels. She held tight to her man’s hand as they made their way to the restaurant for a late night date, and although she seemed a bit frustrated by the flashing cameras (who could blame her?!), she confidently rocked her revealing outfit.

For the last few days, Sel and The Weeknd have been spending time together in the Big Apple while he’s in town for some shows (he plays at Barclays again on June 7). This wasn’t her first sexy date night look, either — on June 5, she rocked an amazing silk dress that resembled lingerie, which put her cleavage on full display. While in town, she’s also been doing work of her own, promoting her new single “Bad Liar” at various radio stations and outlets. Plus, she’s promised there’s more new music soon to come!

“The second single is even more surprising than “Bad Liar,”” she admitted during a recent interview. “I’ve always wanted to try and have my music be an evolution.” Well, considering she has a LOT of positive inspiration to pull from these days (she can thank The Weeknd for that!), we have a feeling this next album may be her best yet!

